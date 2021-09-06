Pro-Hockey Team Axes Cheerleaders Over Concerns Players’ Wives Might Get Jealous

@barsangels_kazan/Instagram

Due to concerns around players’ wives getting jealous, a Russian pro-hockey team has axed its cheerleading team.

The hockey club, called AK Bars, got rid of cheerleading team Bars Angels in a bid to make the atmosphere more ‘family-friendly’, according to reports.

The club, located in Kazan city, which is about 500 miles east of Russia’s capital of Moscow, decided to get rid of the team ahead of the upcoming Kontinental Hockey League season.

The club has since received fierce backlash, with a former cheerleader Rigina Barieva saying the arguments ‘were that supposedly other people’s wives don’t react very well to beautiful girls. Therefore, the club decided to abandon the services of the support group altogether,’ RT.com reports.

Barieva added, ‘Even though I’ve already left Bars Angels, I’d very much like the group to live. The group there is very good, strong, the girls are beautiful.’

Supporters of the cheerleaders have taken to social media to challenge the club’s decision.

The cheerleading squad took to Instagram to comment on the club’s decision to axe them. They spoke out about how their ‘favorite scene’ had been ‘dismantled’, Newsweek reports.

They stated:

It would seem that we are in vain, continue to believe that our return to the arena is possible. However, every day we receive more and more messages, comments and calls with support. Thanks to your care, we continue to hope that the support group Bars Angels will continue to support the team and delight the fans in the sectors. Thank you! We love you.

The owners of AK Bars have since received a petition from fans of the cheerleading group to try and reverse the decision. Fans also said how they had not heard of any complaints in relation to the cheerleaders or their performances prior to the decision to get rid of the group.

The Change.org petition seeks to have the cheerleading team reinstated and returned to the ‘matches of the main team’. It says the decision to axe the team was ‘not fair, both in relation to the girls from the support group and in relation to us, towards the fans’. The team have worked at matches since 1998.

The petition is addressed to Nail Ulfatovich and Mansur Midehatovich and argues how the cheerleaders’ performances are ‘one of the elements of the entertainment program during the team’s matches’. The petition concludes that it had not heard any complaints against the team, and that if anything, ‘everyone always liked everything’.

The petition has so far gained more than 535 signatures of its 1,000 target. A spokesperson for AK Bars told Match TV the club is ‘taking a course in family values and cultural leisure’.