Quadruple Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez Says Jake Paul Could Get Himself Killed If He Keeps Boxing

Shutterstock/PA Images

Four-time boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez says Jake Paul could die if he continues his boxing career.

Paul’s ‘professional’ record currently stands at 3-0, having beat fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired UFC star Ben Askren. While he’s frequently mocked, his latest fight reportedly generated $75 million in pay-per-view revenue, so people are clearly interested.

Advert 10

Both Jake and his brother Logan have become well known in the boxing world, with Logan set to face Floyd Mayweather on June 6. While they clearly have some ability in the ring, they’re only celebrities compared to the real pros. According to Alvarez, they’re risking their lives with every fight.

PA Images

Alvarez, who’s due to fight super-middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders on Sunday, May 9, recently spoke to Graham Bensinger about the legitimacy of the Paul brothers as boxers and the dangers they face in the ring.

He said, ‘They give them boxer licences when they’re not boxers. They could get themselves killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get themselves killed… why do they give licences to people who have never in their life even thrown a punch?’

Advert 10

PA Images

Alvarez continued, ‘If there’s a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the licence for the fight. I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects.’

He did say he’d be happy to invite Logan or Jake for a sparring session so they ‘truly know what it’s all about… for true fighters, I do believe it is a lack of respect’.

Jake has yet to fight an actual boxer, and that isn’t set to change in his next bout. If things go his way, he’ll take on MMA fighter Nate Diaz.

Advert 10

He told ESPN, It’s two massive names and it’s a massive pay-per-view. When people see me obliterate him, their jaws are going to drop, they’re not going to know how to react and they’re going to think it’s rigged again.’

Jake added, ‘At that moment in time, I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor because I beat the guy who beat him. The Jake Paul vs Conor fight is a massive fight so I’m like, why wait? I don’t need to be in this sport forever, I don’t need 100 fights so why wait, let’s do it right away.’

There’s also been recent beef with Tommy Fury, who says he’s game to fight Jake, and Daniel Cormier. However, his next fight hasn’t been confirmed.

Advert 10