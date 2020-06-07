Reche Caldwell, Former NFL Player, Dies Aged 41

Caldwell Getty Images

Ex-NFL player Reche Caldwell has died aged 41.

His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the tragic news that he died yesterday, June 5, after being shot in Tampa, Florida.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, she said the late New England Patriots player was getting ready to take his girlfriend on a date when he went back inside his home to get a jacket.

Caldwell’s girlfriend claims “a couple of people” jumped out of a bush and “ambushed” Reche while trying to rob him.

Reche – who’s birth name was Donald – was reportedly shot twice, in the leg and chest. He died in an ambulance on the way to a nearby hospital.

TMZ reports the police say it appears it was ‘not a random act’ but rather Reche was ‘targeted’. Investigators are currently gathering information and asking the public for help.

Speaking about her son, Deborah tells TMZ Sports that ‘he was a good person who smiled all of the time’ and that Reche ‘tried to help everyone he could’.

She added that ‘he was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.’

Reche, who attended Jefferson high as a teenager, reportedly broke several of the high school’s records including a .379 career batting average and 67 stolen bases. On the football field, he passed for 77 touchdowns and almost 7,000 yards as a quarterback.

Following the tragic news of his passing, people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late footballer, including his old high school.

Jefferson High School Football College Recruiting twitter account tweeted alongside a picture of a teenage Reche:

Truly a sad day for Jefferson Football as we lost a JBoy great- Donald Reche Caldwell Jr. Our condolences go out to the Caldwell Family. — Once a Dragon ALWAYS a Dragon

Fellow former footballer Donté Stallworth tweeted:

I played against Reche Caldwell in college, we were both c/o 2002, and spent time together on the 2007 Patriots. so many stories, but one thing you knew about Shady was he always smiling. here’s a 2002 rookie card we shared. RIP, good brother.

Benjamin Watson also paid tribute to Reche writing:

Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time.

After leaving the University of Florida, Caldwell was a second-round draft pick in the 2002 NFL draft of the San Diego Chargers. He played four seasons with the club before joining the New England Patriots.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends through this difficult time. Rest in peace, Reche.