Red Bull F1 Chief Makes Savage Dig At Mercedes Following Race Appeal For Controversial Finish

Red Bull’s Formula One chief made a scathing comment on Mercedes after appealing Lewis Hamilton’s controversial loss.

Hamilton seemed set for an record-breaking eight world championship win in Abu Dhabi yesterday, December 12. However, after a contentious late safety car and final lap overtake, it was handed to Max Verstappen in the closing minutes, sparking outrage among F1 fans.

Both of Mercedes’ protests, citing director Michael Masi’s breach of regulations, were rejected by FIA stewards. Now, Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner has added to the controversy.

In the last lap, Verstappen had the advantage of fresh tyres, allowing him to storm ahead and pass Hamilton. While a nail-biter to watch, the reaction on social media has been vastly critical of the decision.

Following the hearing on the appeals, Horner was asked if he understood why Mercedes lodged complaints against the win. ‘It obviously felt a little bit desperate, but we didn’t want it to finish in front of the stewards,’ he said, as per Auto Sport.

‘They’ve been great competitors this year. And Lewis has been a phenomenal driver. It’s had its moments, it has been tense. It’s been tough. But we’re just delighted with the outcome. And very proud of Max tonight. He has been phenomenal all year

‘We never wanted to end up in front of the stewards. There was obviously a lot of debate before the race but, as it turned out, it was obviously very different after the race. But we don’t go racing with barristers, and so on. It was a shame that it ended up there, but the stewards made the right call.’