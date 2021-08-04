Reddit Removes Forum Dedicated To Sexualising Olympic Athletes

PA Images

Reddit has removed a forum focused solely on sexualising female Olympic athletes.

The sexualisation of athletes has been a hot topic throughout Tokyo 2020. Following a Norwegian handball team’s decision to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms, Germany’s gymnasts opted for unitards, with Sarah Voss saying: ‘We hope gymnasts uncomfortable in the usual outfits will feel emboldened to follow our example.’

A subreddit known as Oh-lympics came under scrutiny in late July, dedicated to posting photos of gymnasts, swimmers, divers, runners and other athletes, with some featuring nip-slips and others simply lifted from their social media feeds. ‘Anything that makes you go ‘Oh’ or is sexually invigorating from the Olympic games,’ its description read.

Reddit began removing explicit photos from the subreddit, VICE reports, sparking the inception of the SexyOlympics forum. Its creator called out the moderator of Oh-lympics for becoming a ‘pussy’ and ‘deleting the sexy posts… all posts here will be uncensored.’

SexyOlympics and its founder have since been banned from the platform. ‘This subreddit was banned due to being unmoderated,’ Reddit wrote. The original subreddit amassed more than 215,000 subscribers, while the most recent forum attracted around 300 in its few days of existence.

Meanwhile, Oh-lympics is still going, having been in operation since 2012. ‘Nice curvy bum, and love that peek at her pussy mound in those tight shorts. Made me want to jerk off,’ one user commented on a photo of a female volleyball player. ‘She’s a full entrée, and I wouldn’t mind her for desert either,’ another wrote under a photo of gymnast Mckayla Maroney.

Oh-lympics/Reddit

In a recent interview with VICE, the subreddit’s moderator spoke about its creation and whether he thought it contributes to the objectification of female athletes.

‘No. Many people are naturally attracted to other talented and determined people. Most Olympians have spent their whole life training their bodies and minds to be the best at what they do, and the end result are incredibly fit, both mentally and physically, people,’ he responded.

‘All Oh-lympics does is create a space for people to share and view these impressive people. Putting content all in one place doesn’t change the desire for that content,’ he added.

While people occasionally try to post nude photos from the infamous iCloud hack, ‘the Oh-lympics community is very good at reporting any involuntary pornography and content that contains under 18 Olympians and those posts get removed,’ he claimed.