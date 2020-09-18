Replica Colin Kaepernick Jersey Marks Four Years Since He Took A Knee 1 kaepernick7/Instagram/PA Images

Nike has released an all-black jersey to mark the four-year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the US national anthem.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made history when he refused to stand at the start of a number of games during the 2016 NFL preseason to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice.

After Kaepernick was effectively shut out of the league for his efforts, with the 49ers telling him they were going to release him and the quarterback becoming a free agent as a result, he went on to achieve bigger and better things – becoming the face of the new civil rights movement.

Now, Nike has decided to commemorate his achievements with its new Icon Jersey 2.0, which sold out in less than a minute after going on sale yesterday morning, September 17. It retailed for $150.

‘Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change,’ Nike said in a statement, as per CNN. ‘Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true.’

This isn’t the first time Nike’s Kaepernick-themed apparel has sold out quickly, either; just last year, the Icon Jersey 1.0 sold out in approximately 10 hours. However, unlike its predecessor, the Icon Jersey 2.0 is all black with black lettering, and comes with the phrase ‘True to 7’ on the inside collar.

Kaepernick acknowledged the four-year anniversary of his peaceful protest on social media yesterday, sharing several pictures of the new jersey alongside the hashtag #TrueTo7.

‘Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice,’ he wrote in a post alongside the photos. ‘It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me.’

Kaepernick added:

Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract at the end of the 2016 season when the 49ers told him they were going to release him.

After becoming a free agent, no other team picked him up in the off-season or the following year, leading the athlete to file a lawsuit alleging that NFL team owners were colluding to keep him from being signed because of his earlier protest.

After a two year battle, he ultimately settled and withdrew his lawsuit.