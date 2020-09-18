unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Replica Colin Kaepernick Jersey Marks Four Years Since He Took A Knee

by : Lucy Connolly on : 18 Sep 2020 18:57
Replica Colin Kaepernick Jersey Marks Four Years Since He Took A Knee 1Replica Colin Kaepernick Jersey Marks Four Years Since He Took A Knee 1kaepernick7/Instagram/PA Images

Nike has released an all-black jersey to mark the four-year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the US national anthem.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made history when he refused to stand at the start of a number of games during the 2016 NFL preseason to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice.

After Kaepernick was effectively shut out of the league for his efforts, with the 49ers telling him they were going to release him and the quarterback becoming a free agent as a result, he went on to achieve bigger and better things – becoming the face of the new civil rights movement.

Advert
Colin KaepernickColin KaepernickPA Images

Now, Nike has decided to commemorate his achievements with its new Icon Jersey 2.0, which sold out in less than a minute after going on sale yesterday morning, September 17. It retailed for $150.

‘Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change,’ Nike said in a statement, as per CNN. ‘Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true.’

This isn’t the first time Nike’s Kaepernick-themed apparel has sold out quickly, either; just last year, the Icon Jersey 1.0 sold out in approximately 10 hours. However, unlike its predecessor, the Icon Jersey 2.0 is all black with black lettering, and comes with the phrase ‘True to 7’ on the inside collar.

Advert

Kaepernick acknowledged the four-year anniversary of his peaceful protest on social media yesterday, sharing several pictures of the new jersey alongside the hashtag #TrueTo7.

‘Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice,’ he wrote in a post alongside the photos. ‘It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me.’

Kaepernick added:

Advert

Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract at the end of the 2016 season when the 49ers told him they were going to release him.

After becoming a free agent, no other team picked him up in the off-season or the following year, leading the athlete to file a lawsuit alleging that NFL team owners were colluding to keep him from being signed because of his earlier protest.

Advert

After a two year battle, he ultimately settled and withdrew his lawsuit.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: News, America, American Football, Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick, national anthem, Nike, Now, Racism, San Francisco 49ers, Sport

Credits

CNN and 1 other

  1. CNN

    Nike's all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey marking 4 years since he took a knee sells out in less than a minute

  2. Colin Kaepernick/Instagram

    @kaepernick7

 