Reported Racist Comment That Stopped PSG Vs. Istanbul Basaksehir Game Has Now Been Translated

The reported racist comment made by a fourth official during the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Istanbul Basaksehir football game has been translated in a new video.

The alleged incident took place during their Champions League match this week, when Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo was shown a red card and was sent off after 14 minutes following an exchange with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

Istanbul players walked off the pitch in protest, and PSG player Kylian Mbappe encouraged his teammates to follow. Both teams went to their dressing rooms in the 21st minute of the game.

Webo claimed Coltescu aimed a racist remark at him, and Romanian journalist Emanuel Rosu has since translated the exchange:

Rosu shared a clip of the incident and wrote, ‘The diallogue [sic] between the refs in full: ‘The Black one over there. Go and check who he is. The Black one over there, it’s not poasible [sic] to act like that.’

The game was abandoned as a result of the incident, as the teams refused to continue with Coltescu officiating. The only other official on hand was the video assistant referee (VAR), and as players didn’t want Coltescu manning the VAR, they were left with no option but to leave the game early and goalless.

Basaksehir forward Demba Ba reportedly confronted the fourth official following the incident, saying:

You never say this White guy, you say this guy. So why when you mention […] listen to me, why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say this Black guy?

Footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying, ‘Is he serious? We are heading in. We’re heading in. That’s it, we’re heading in.’ The players waited two hours before receiving official confirmation that the game would not continue on Tuesday, the BBC reports.

UEFA released a statement in the wake of the exchange to say the match was ‘temporarily suspended’ following an ‘alleged incident involving the 4th official’.

It continued, ‘After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official.’

The game is set to resume at 17.55 GMT today, December 9, from the 14th minute. Dutchman Danny Makkelie has been appointed referee, with compatriot Mario Diks and Marcin Boniek of Poland as assistant referees and another Pole, Bartosch Frankowsky, named fourth official.

