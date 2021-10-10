Resurfaced Tyson Fury Message To Deontay Wilder Shows Just How Far He’s Come

@thefightbubble/Twitter/Alamy

A resurfaced video showing Tyson Fury challenging Deontay Wilder shows just how far the Brit has come after he vacated his heavyweight belts in 2016.

Fury decided to vacate his WBO and WBA heavyweight world title belts after undergoing treatment for depression and testing positive for cocaine in random drug tests, admitting at the time he was ‘unable to defend’ the titles he’d won after defeating Wladimir Klitschko.

The British boxer, who also had his boxing license suspended, explained he wanted to focus on his treatment, which he described as ‘another big challenge in [his] life’.

Alamy

Fury regained his boxing license and was cleared to fight again in December 2017, and after having previously confronted Wilder the boxer made clear that he was more than ready to go head-to-head with the American.

Addressing Wilder in a video, Fury said: ‘Guess who’s back. The one and only.’

He gave the ‘Bronze Bomber’ credit for giving him the ‘motivation’ to get back into the ring by telling him he ‘[couldn’t] do it’ and that he was ‘finished’.

Making clear that Wilder better prepare himself, Fury continued: ‘I’m coming back for you baby. I’m coming back for you.’

Check out the video below:

The two boxers scheduled their first fight in December 2018, and though many argue Fury should have taken the win, it came to an end with a split decision draw. The pair then met a little over a year later, on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Wilder threw in the towel and accused Fury of cheating.

Five years after vacating his belts, Fury defeated Wilder once again in the trilogy fight that took place in Las Vegas last night, October 9, and saw Fury bring his undefeated professional record to 32 fights.

Fury’s return to boxing has been praised by social media users who followed his journey, with one Twitter account sharing his 2017 message to Wilder and writing: ‘350lbs, struggling with his mental health, and written off by nearly everyone in the boxing world! What a journey it’s been for The Gypsy King!’

After securing the win last night, Fury described the fight as being ‘worthy of any trilogy in the sport’.

