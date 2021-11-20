Ric Flair Reveals Hulk Hogan Is Suffering With ‘Really Bad Health Issues’

Alamy

Hulk Hogan is struggling with ‘some really bad health issues’, according to WWE legend Ric Flair.

The wrestling icon, real name Terry Eugene Bollea, recently posted a photo to Instagram showing off his still-massive arms, captioned, ‘Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother HH.’

The 68-year-old is known as arguably the most recognisable wrestling star of all time, perhaps even more so than The Rock. Chris Hemsworth is due to play him in a biopic, earlier teasing his intense workouts and bulging biceps before Hulkamania runs wild, ‘brother’.

On a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy discussed his relationship with Hogan and his current condition, without any specifics.

‘He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me… Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go,’ he said.

Brooke Hogan, the Hulkster’s daughter, also spoke about her father’s condition on Hollywood Raw last month, revealing he’d had his 25th surgery in 10 years.

‘So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped,’ she said.

‘So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.’

