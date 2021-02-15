Rikishi Is Training Rapper Bow Wow For His WWE Debut

WWE/shadmoss/Instagram

WWE star Rikishi is helping to train Bow Wow for his wrestling debut.

The Let Me Hold You artist is preparing to enter the WWE world by working with Rikishi, real name Solofa F. Fatu Jr., once a key player of the organisation’s beloved Attitude Era.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old wrote: ‘I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe. LOCKED IN.’

In another tweet, he wrote: ‘Now I know this might sound crazy… BUT… after I drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!’

Bow Wow, real name Shad Gregory Moss, earlier starred in Like Mike, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Roll Bounce, in addition to a successful music career.

He’s already attempting smack talk on Twitter, tweeting former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest: ‘Tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and I’m not impressed.’

The wrestler replied: ‘Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we’re living what you’re chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter.’ Bow Wow responded: ‘Don’t have to chase what’s in place. See you soon my friend.’

In another tweet, he wrote: ‘A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy I’m going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. I’m actually helping you become a bigger name (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up.’

