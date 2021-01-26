Rod McMahon, Brother Of WWE’s Vince McMahon, Dies Aged 77

Rod McMahon Handout/PA Images

Roderick ‘Rod’ James McMahon, the brother of WWE legend Vince McMahon, has died aged 77.

Rod, from Willis, Texas, passed away on January 20. His cause of death hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing. Unlike his brother, father and grandfather, Rod wasn’t involved in the wrestling empire, although he was known to attend events from time to time.

Advert 10

His obituary reads: ‘Rod loved life, his other passions included his family, friends, shooting sports, all things dogs, and his enduring and fervent support of local law enforcement. Rod never met a stranger and was first to lend a hand to ANYONE in need.’

Earlier in life, Rod graduated from Havlock High School in North Carolina, going on to earn a Bachelor of Business degree from Memphis State University.

He later joined the US Air Force, meeting his future wife Jamice Gaygan McMahon while stationed at Ramstein AFB Germany. They wed on November 11, 1967.

Advert 10

Twenty years later, the couple founded North American Metals Inc, described as ‘a family venture that continues to thrive to this day’.

The obituary, available to read on Legacy.com, notes: ‘It was one of his many passions in life. The foundation of which centered around relationship building that encompassed employees and customers first, and equally as important, vendors and competitor/colleagues.’

It continues: ‘He was a leader, a mentor, a counselor, and most importantly a friend to all. Rod carried through his personal and business life an open-door policy to all that knocked on it. A kind and most generous soul; a character that one could only hope to emulate.’

Advert 10

Rod is survived by his mother Victoria Askew, his wife Jamice, his son Rome McMahon and wife Kate and children Law and Blake, his son Troy McMahon and Ashley and children Ty, Trace, Tatum and TJ, and his brother’s family.