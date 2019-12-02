Roger Federer To Become First Living Person On Swiss Coins

Swissmint

Roger Federer has owned the men’s singles tennis scene for the best part of 15 years and now is your chance to finally own him.

The TWENTY-time Grand Slam champion has won it all (except that Olympic singles gold, nice one, Andy) and now he’s added another first to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

Federer will become the first living person in his home country to be honoured on a coin.

He also becomes, as far as I’m aware, the first living GOAT to appear on a coin.

Take a look at them being made below:

The Federal Mint Swissmint will release a 20 Swiss francs silver coin in January 2020 and plans to follow up with a 50 francs gold coin with a different design in May.

The release marks the first time in its history the Swiss mint has dedicated a coin to a living person.

Due to high demand from around the world the Swissmint has opened a pre-sale for the silver coin in ‘uncirculated’ quality.

The Swiss government said in a statement Federer is the best-known Swiss person on and off the court. As well as his record for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles, Federer also runs a charitable foundation for children in southern Africa and was the first Swiss UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

PA Images

Swissmint said in a statement:

In addition to his sporting brilliance, Roger Federer is above all the perfect ambassador for Switzerland. He has a unique way of embodying likeability, down-to-earthness, success and eloquence.

The silver coin will be sold in a limited edition of 95,000 coins for 30 Swiss francs (£23.38/$30.09), which seems like short change, but as anyone who knows me will tell you I don’t know the first thing about money.

Head over to the Swissmint website for more info because the pre-sale site at time of writing is overwhelmed by traffic.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]