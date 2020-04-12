Ronda Rousey Angers Wrestlers By Calling WWE ‘Fake Fighting For Fun’
Ronda Rousey has incurred the wrath of a number of wrestlers after she referred to WWE as being ‘fake fighting for fun’.
The 33-year-old mixed martial artist spoke about the possibility of returning to the WWE during an appearance on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast.
Here she emphatically said she would not be returning to the sport – which she described as being ‘theatre’ – before accusing fans of being ‘f*cking ungrateful’.
Speaking on the podcast, Rousey said:
I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre.
Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.
Rousey went on to explain she had broken a vertebrae in her lower back before signing with WWE, so during the times she was at home she was having to lie with a heat pad positioned on her back:
If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money.
Rousey added:
So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls.
I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.
So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.
Rousey went on to stress that she would only ever go back to the world of WWE in a part time capacity, for short periods at a time.
Rousey’s comments have sparked anger amongst WWE fans, with many coming forward to defend the sport and how real it is.
One fan raged:
Yeah, i guess Steve Austin almost being paralyzed in the middle of the ring was fake’ or Edge having to retire due to a broken neck was ‘fake’, yes it’s pre-determined but wrestling is far from fake..
Another said:
Can’t believe that Ronda is saying these things about pro wrestling. It’s a slap in the face to anyone that has ever laced a pair of boots. @WWE or any where else.
Pre determined, yes. But by NO means fake in any way. Man I hope we aren’t being worked. #RondaRousey #WWE
After Rousey’s comments, WWE star Nia Jax had taken to Twitter to express her desire to wrestle with Rousey, tweeting:
I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch
Responding to this criticism via Twitter, Rousey stuck to her guns with the following statement:
Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight.
While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism.
Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession – but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.
Rousey shot to fame at the 2008 Olympics after winning a bronze in judo, going on to become one of the biggest stars of UFC.
She then stepped away from mixed martial arts to pursue professional wrestling. Her contract with WWE will run until April 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Sport, Ronda Rousey, Steve-O, Wrestlers, WWE
CreditsSteve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast/YouTube and 1 other
Steve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast/YouTube
@NiaJaxWWE/Twitter