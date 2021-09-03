unilad
Running Guide Proposes To Blind Sprinter After Race In Touching Paralympics Moment

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Sep 2021 10:12
@Paralympics/Twitter

Cape Verde sprinter Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo had a race to remember, but not for sporting reasons: her running guide proposed to her at the finishing. 

Her guide, Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, got down on one knee and popped the question after the blind Paralympian had just completed the women’s 200m T11 heat.

Her fellow runners and their guides were gathered around her during the sweet moment, where Manuel slid the ring onto Keula’s finger.

@Paralympics/Twitter

As with all sprinters and running guides, Manuel guides Keula around at her sporting events by having their wrists tied together with rope.

Now, rope won’t be the only thing tying the pair together, with Keula accepting his marriage proposal.

The couple were greeted with cheers from the crowd in Tokyo as the runner hugged her husband-to-be.

32-year-old Keula, who originates from Cape Verde but lives in Portugal, considers Manuel as one of her influences, as per her Olympic profile.

The pair’s proposal was shared on Twitter by the official Paralympic Games account.

The post read:

#Paralympics proposal alert. Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, guide to Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, popped the question after the women’s T11 200m heats.

May the two of them run together for life!

Keula and Manuel’s engagement wasn’t the only proposal to have taken place at this year’s Games; fencer María Belén Pérez Maurice was also proposed to by her coach, Independent reports.

He popped the question to the Argentinian Olympian during a post-match interview.

Something must be in the air in Tokyo!

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, Now, Paralympics, proposal, Tokyo

