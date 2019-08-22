Russian Champion Hurdler Margarita Plavunova Found Dead After Training

ri_pl/Instagram

A 25-year-old Russian champion hurdler was found dead after suffering a cardiac arrest during a training run.

Margarita Plavunova was a multiple regional, Central Federal District and All-Russia champion who was hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to the Russian News Agency TASS, she was found dead by the side of a road in the Morshansky disctrict of Tambov.

Eyewitnesses reported she fell on the grass and lost consciousness. Local residents called an ambulance but first responders were unable to save her life.

Margarita’s death has been confirmed by the Russian Athletics Federation, who expressed condolences to the young woman’s family. The cause of death was given as a cardiac arrest, which local media have suggested could have been the result of her heavy training workload.

Her coach, Elena Menilkova, had reportedly said the 25-year-old had been feeling unwell for a few days. According to The Mirror, the Investigative Committee of the Tambov region have launched an investigation into her death, though no foul play is suspected.

The athlete’s friend, Sergei Safronov, said Margarita had been staying at her grandmother’s in Morshansk at the time, where she was training for her next competition.

Margarita competed in the 60m and 100m hurdles and last raced at a regional tournament in Zhukovskiy on 22 June. She had a personal best of 14.06 in the 100m hurdles.

The 25-year-old was born in the city of Kostovsk and was a graduate of the sports department at Tomsk State University. Alongside her athletic career, Margarita worked as a model.

Our thoughts are with Margarita’s friends and family at this tragic time.

