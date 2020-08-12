Russian Strongman Ivan Makarov Training To Beat The Mountain Loses Control During 550kg Block Deadlift

I will go to the end I am crazy in my actions. I want to go the same way as Eddie Hall. I want to set a world deadlift record and win the World’s Strongest Man then I will calm down, I will be calm and I will know that I didn’t live my life in vain.

I want to win the prize money fund for the deadlift… I want to create a good life for [my family]. That is my motivation for lifting 500 kilograms. And believe me. I will do it. I will break the record or I will die trying.