Russian Weightlifter Alexander Sedykh Breaks Both His Knees After Squat Goes Horribly Wrong

A Russian weightlifter broke both his knees after a 400kg squat went haywire.

Alexander Sedykh, an absolute unit of a man, stepped up for a mighty feat: a 400kg back squat. Having done quite a bit of squats myself, the mere thought of such a weight turns my own legs to jelly.

Sedykh had been competing at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation European Championships, near Moscow, at the time of the accident. If you’re already nervous using free weights in the gym, you probably won’t like what’s coming.

You can check out the injury in real-time below:

In the clip, Sedykh is immediately struggling with the weight, his legs shaking as he battles to retain balance without dropping the bar. However, he perseveres, eventually attempting the squat.

Alas, before he can even get his ass to grass, you hear the faint sound of his knees buckling under the weight before he falls to the ground, screaming out in agony as his team and medical staff rush over. Fortunately, his spotters managed to keep the bar behind him after he let go, preventing any strain on his arms or impact on his back.

However, Sedykh’s injuries weren’t minor: he fractured both of his knees, leading to a gruelling six-hour operation where the insides of his legs were, simply, put back together. As per the Evening Standard, he said: ‘The quads were double-stitched, the knees were reassembled.’

Following the procedure, Sedykh added: ‘The forecasts are as follows: lie down for two months, do not move your legs. Then learn to walk again.’