unilad
Advert

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of Wrexham AFC

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 Feb 2021 13:48
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of Wrexham AFCRyan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of Wrexham AFCVancityReynolds/RMcElhenney/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the proud new owners of a lower-league football club, having completed their takeover of Wrexham FC yesterday, February 9.

In an official announcement, Wrexham, who play in the fifth-tier National League, confirmed the new owners now controlled a 100% stake in the club, and had invested an initial £2 million to be spent on player transfers, community initiatives and club development, including £50,000 to be channelled towards improving the women’s football programme.

Advert

The Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars said in a statement that it was ‘a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC,’ and ‘we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL… while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.’

In a show of support for their new club, it looks like the new owners have also decided to change their names to ‘Wryan’ and ‘Wrob.’

Founded in 1864, Wrexham have a long and varied history despite having never made it into the top flight of English football. The club was relegated out of the English Football League (EFL) in 2008, and was saved from bankruptcy by its supporters in 2011.

Advert

Wrexham FC is not the first club to brush shoulders with Hollywood royalty. The Office star Mindy Kaling owns a stake in Championship club Swansea City, while League One Portsmouth was bought in 2017 by former head of Disney Michael Eisner after having been similarly saved by its fans in 2013.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Is Finally Able To Cut Off Ponytail
US News

TikToker Who Put Gorilla Glue In Hair Is Finally Able To Cut Off Ponytail

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Viral

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds
Science

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting
News

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting

Topics: Celebrity, Deadpool, Football, Now, Ryan Reynolds, Sport

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete takeover of Wrexham

 