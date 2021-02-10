Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Complete Takeover Of Wrexham AFC VancityReynolds/RMcElhenney/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the proud new owners of a lower-league football club, having completed their takeover of Wrexham FC yesterday, February 9.

In an official announcement, Wrexham, who play in the fifth-tier National League, confirmed the new owners now controlled a 100% stake in the club, and had invested an initial £2 million to be spent on player transfers, community initiatives and club development, including £50,000 to be channelled towards improving the women’s football programme.

The Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars said in a statement that it was ‘a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC,’ and ‘we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL… while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.’

In a show of support for their new club, it looks like the new owners have also decided to change their names to ‘Wryan’ and ‘Wrob.’

Founded in 1864, Wrexham have a long and varied history despite having never made it into the top flight of English football. The club was relegated out of the English Football League (EFL) in 2008, and was saved from bankruptcy by its supporters in 2011.

Wrexham FC is not the first club to brush shoulders with Hollywood royalty. The Office star Mindy Kaling owns a stake in Championship club Swansea City, while League One Portsmouth was bought in 2017 by former head of Disney Michael Eisner after having been similarly saved by its fans in 2013.