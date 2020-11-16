Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Just Bought Wrexham FC
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have successfully bought Wrexham football club after first revealing their interest a few months ago.
The two stars announced their new venture in a video shared on the official Wrexham FC Twitter page, where they started off with some heavy promotion of Ifor Williams trailers, which just so happens to be the sponsor for the team.
Reynolds and McElhenney admitted that viewers may never have heard of ‘Wrexham, the race horse ground or Ifor Williams’, but they promised, ‘You will’.
The two stars took over the team following a vote from fans, which went overwhelmingly in their favour. The offer was approved by 98% of the votes cast by the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust, meaning that they will be owners following a final agreement, league approval and confirmation by the Football Association, The Guardian reports.
McElhenney, who is best known for his role in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, thanked those who had supported the move, saying: ‘To the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us.’
Reynolds added:
We are humbled and we are already getting to work. Oh sh*t – this is really happening.
The pair promised to take good care of the team during an online meeting with supporters this month, where they outlined their vision to make Wrexham ‘a global force’.
Owning a football team might not be what the two actors are best known for, but hopefully they won’t let the supporters down.
