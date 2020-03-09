Scotland Rugby Player Adam Hastings Reacts To Parents Kissing On Camera To Celebrate His Conversion
A Scottish rugby player had a hilarious reaction to seeing his parents kiss on camera.
When Adam Hastings successfully converted a penalty during Scotland’s Six Nations game against France, his parents were understandably excited.
As the camera switched to the proud pair, Adam’s mum and dad, Gavin and Diane Hastings, shared a celebratory peck on the lips.
Panning back on to the 23-year-old rugby union player, he was seen expressing his disgust at seeing his parents smooch – and it’s every child’s reaction to seeing their parents kiss.
The game took place yesterday, March 8, at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium.
In a post-match interview with BBC Sport Scotland, the presenter mentioned the hilarious moment to the player, and he made his feelings on the matter clear.
In the interview, Hastings said:
Yeah, I seen [his parents] on the kiss cam. Hopefully that will be the last of that.
[…] I was trying to send them a message that I don’t want them necking on national telly.
Despite his evident disgust, Hastings went on to say how he was grateful to have had his parents there to support him and dubbed his mum his ‘number one fan’.
Since the moment was captured on camera, people have taken to social media to share their empathy with Hastings while finding the ordeal hilarious.
One person tweeted:
adam hastings’ reaction to seeing his parents kissing on the big screen has brought me nothing but pure joy [sic]
Another rugby fan said while sharing a video of the funny moment:
This is brilliant. Adam Hastings clearly not a fan of his parents and public displays of affection
The amusing moment was all worth it in the end however, with Scotland winning the match 28 – 11 with the help of Hasting’s conversion.
Congrats to the Scotland national rugby union team!
