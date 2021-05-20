unilad
Seven Charged With Homicide In Death Of Diego Maradona

by : Daniel Richardson on : 20 May 2021 15:19
Seven Charged With Homicide In Death Of Diego MaradonaPA Images

Seven people have been charged with homicide following an investigation into the murder of football legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona had a prolific football career as well as a controversial life off the pitch. Nonetheless, many consider his achievements on the field as unparalleled.

The footballer died last year at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. However, it seems that the incident was not brought on by natural causes, as seven people have been arrested in connection with Maradona’s death.

Diego (PA Images)PA

Days after Maradona passed away, the private clinic of Dr Leopoldo Luque was raided by police. The authorities have now acquired enough evidence to begin legal proceedings. According to ESPN, prosecutors in San Isidro, Argentina have announced that seven people, including Dr Luque, have been charged with ‘simple homicide with eventual intent’.

The six others who face charges include two nurses, a nurse coordinator, a doctor and a psychologist. If found guilty, each of them could face between eight and 25 years in prison.

Maradona (PA Images)PA

These accusations come after leaked audio indicated that Maradona was not being treated properly after receiving brain surgery. As a result, Maradona’s family have pushed for the doctors involved to be charged.

After Maradona’s death, thousands of people mourned his loss. Asif Kapadia, director of the 2019 documentary film Diego Maradona, tweeted:

Can’t quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.

Many will hope that the upcoming trial will provide the late footballer’s family with closure.

