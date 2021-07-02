Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Suspended From Olympics Following Failed Marijuana Test

PA Images

Sha’Carri Richardson has been officially suspended from the Olympics after failing a marijuana test.

The 21-year-old American sprinter made the Olympic 100 during the June 19 trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 10.86 seconds. However, her impressive result will now be erased after she tested positive.

It’s expected that fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini will now take up Richardson’s spot in the 100, with Richardson, who many believed would be a favourite in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, accepting a 30-day suspension set to end July 27.

As reported by AP, Richardson had what might have been a three-month sanction cut to one month after agreeing to participate in a counselling program.

U.S Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis T. Tygart has given the following statement:

The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her.

Following the London 2012 Olympics, international regulators relaxed the threshold for what constitutes a positive marijuana test, changing this from 15 nanograms per millilitre to 150 ng/m.

This new threshold was explained as being an attempt to better detect in-competition use, ensuring such substances weren’t being used in the days and weeks prior to the competition.