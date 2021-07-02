unilad
Advert

Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Suspended From Olympics Following Failed Marijuana Test

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 14:21
Sha'Carri Richardson Officially Suspended From Olympics Following Failed Marijuana TestPA Images

Sha’Carri Richardson has been officially suspended from the Olympics after failing a marijuana test.

The 21-year-old American sprinter made the Olympic 100 during the June 19 trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 10.86 seconds. However, her impressive result will now be erased after she tested positive.

Advert

It’s expected that fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini will now take up Richardson’s spot in the 100, with Richardson, who many believed would be a favourite in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, accepting a 30-day suspension set to end July 27.

Sha'Carri Richardson (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by AP, Richardson had what might have been a three-month sanction cut to one month after agreeing to participate in a counselling program.

U.S Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis T. Tygart has given the following statement:

Advert

The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her.

Following the London 2012 Olympics, international regulators relaxed the threshold for what constitutes a positive marijuana test, changing this from 15 nanograms per millilitre to 150 ng/m.

This new threshold was explained as being an attempt to better detect in-competition use, ensuring such substances weren’t being used in the days and weeks prior to the competition.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, Olympics

Credits

AP News

  1. AP News

    Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

 