Sha’Carri Richardson Hits Out At Olympic Suspension In Series Of Tweets

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has spoken out in a series of tweets following her controversial suspension from the Olympics.

Richardson was suspended from competing last week after a drugs test saw her test positive for marijuana.

While the suspension is only 30 days long, it couldn’t come at a worse time for the 21-year-old who now won’t be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

There were hopes that Richardson would bring home gold for the first time in the Women’s 100m since 1996.

People have since come to the athlete’s defence, arguing that her punishment was racist. Actor Seth Rogen tweeted, ‘The notion that weed is a problematic “drug” is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of.

‘Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo,’ he added.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also branded the decision as racist and called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to rethink its suspension.

She wrote on Twitter:

The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy. The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use. This ruling along w/ IOC denial of swim caps for natural hair is deeply troubling.

While Richardson has apologised for her actions, she’s also clapped back at the IOC, saying the sporting event won’t be the same without her.

She tweeted yesterday, July 4, ‘The support. My community I thank y’all, the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same.’

In a separate tweet, Richardson added, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year.’ She continued, ‘All these perfect people that know how to live life, I’m glad I’m not one of them!’

Richardson also wrote that she wanted to go through 2022 to 2025 undefeated in light of someone highlighting there are track events every year for five years.

People further voiced their support for the 21-year-old. One person replied to her post, ‘Shake off the haters. Haters always feel some type of way about a talented and successful Black woman. Continue to be yourself because that’s what made everybody rock with you. We got your back!’

Meanwhile, actor Selma Blair wrote, ‘Marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug. This is wrong and a shame. I am so sorry. Champ. You.’