Sha’Carri Richardson Says She ‘Failed You All’ In Heartfelt Statement Following Olympic Suspension

[I’m] not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case, but, however, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that, something that I would say is probably one of the biggest things that have impacted me. That definitely was a very heavy topic on me.

People don’t understand what it’s like to have to … go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain. Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?