Sha’Carri Richardson Says She ‘Failed You All’ In Heartfelt Statement Following Olympic Suspension
Sha’Carri Richardson has spoken out in light of her positive marijuana test.
The 21-year-old has officially been banned from participating in the Olympics following the positive test results and will have her winning 100-metre sprint result of 10.86 seconds erased.
Following the devastating news, Richardson has apologised for her actions while adding that the death of her mother played a part in her decisions.
See her talk about it here:
Loading…
She told TODAY, ‘I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do and I still made that decision.’
Discussing her mother’s recent passing, Richardson continued:
[I’m] not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case, but, however, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that, something that I would say is probably one of the biggest things that have impacted me. That definitely was a very heavy topic on me.
People don’t understand what it’s like to have to … go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain. Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?
She described her mother’s death as ‘triggering’, admitting it caused her to go into a ‘state of emotional panic’. With this in mind, Richardson added that she is now going to put all her time into healing herself.
Addressing how she may have let people down with her decision to smoke marijuana, she said she felt that she’d failed her fans.
The 21-year-old told Savannah Guthrie, ‘As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all. So I apologise for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions.’
While Richardson’s suspension is only 30 days, it’s come at the worst time with the Tokyo Olympics set to begin on July 23. It’s thought her suspension was decreased from three months to one after she agreed to take part in a counselling programme, AP News reports.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.
Most Read StoriesMost Read