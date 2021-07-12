Shocking Footage Shows England Fans Brawling With Italians Amid Euro Final Mania

nasawali_phame/Twitter

Footage shared online shows England fans fighting with Italy supporters after the two countries met at the final of the European championships.

Crowds gathered in pubs, streets and squares across London and the rest of the country to watch the highly-anticipated match last night, July 11, though behaviour turned sour when supporters clashed both with each other and with fans of the opposing team.

Advert 10

The Metropolitan police issued a statement to say 19 officers were injured during confrontations with what were described as ‘volatile crowds’ in the capital, while at Wembley stadium security staff were forced to intervene when violence broke out.

PA Images

Footage shared far and wide on Twitter shows dozens of people charging and running through a corridor, with some wildly throwing punches at people. One fan in particular, who is thought to be an Italy supporter, could be seen on the ground attempting to shield himself as a number of men kicked him.

The man took a number of hits before staff intervened and escorted him out of the building, while other supporters screamed at staff to ‘do your f*cking job’ in preventing violence.

Advert 10

Warning: contains content and language some viewers may find offensive and disturbing:

Social media users have condemned those who responded to the football match with violence and hatred, with attacks also making their way online in the form of racist abuse against some members of the England team.

The Met police has described the volatile behaviour of fans as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Advert 10