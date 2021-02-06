Signed Michael Jordan Basketball Card Sells For Record-Breaking $1.4 Million

Michael Jordan-Signed Basketball Card Sells For Record Breaking $1.4 Million Heritage Auctions

A rare Michael Jordan basketball card signed by the man himself has sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.4 million.

The winning bidder became one of only 23 owners of the 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Michael Jordan cards ever produced after it went up for sale at Heritage Auctions.

Hopeful buyers faced some competition, but after 61 bids the card sold on February 4 for the price of $1,440,000, obliterating the previous record of $915,000 for a Jordan card.

Michael Jordan PA Images

The previous record holder, a green-shaded 1997 Michael Jordan Metal Universe Precious Metal Gem card, was also sold by Heritage Auctions.

The card is number eight of the existing 23, but it comes with a clear signature and a piece of the actual jersey the basketball player wore during the 1992 NBA All-Star game, when Jordan was a starter for the Eastern Conference team and tallied 18 points and five assists.

Jordan played along with Scottie Pippen, Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing, and the game also marked the memorable return of Magic Johnson, who had retired after the 1991-1992 season.

PSA, one of the top businesses in authentication and card grading, graded the basketball card as a ‘Near Mint 7’, while the signature quality was graded a ‘Near Mint 8’, TMZ reports.

The winner of the auction is obviously not one to brag as Heritage Auctions has stated they wish to remain anonymous, at least for the time being. The card is expected to increase its value over time, so it’s likely to reach grand new heights if it ever returns to auction.

