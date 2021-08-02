Simone Biles Confirmed To Compete In Balance Beam Final

PA

US gymnast Simone Biles has been confirmed to be competing in the balance beam final.

The news comes after the 24-year-old pulled out of two events last week, citing mental health issues as the reason why.

While many presumed Biles wouldn’t be returning to this year’s Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed this morning, August 2, that she will be competing tomorrow, August 3.

It wrote on Twitter, ‘We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!’

People have since commented their excitement of Biles making her Olympic return. One person wrote, ‘So happy for Simone that she is able to compete again at these Olympics.’

Another person said, ‘So proud of Simone […] wishing all the best to every incredible athlete that will be performing tomorrow!’

A third person tweeted, ‘This is the gold medal she’s been saying she wants the most, but I’m hoping she snatches any medal, and most of all, I’m so happy she’s feeling ok enough to compete now.’

The Peaches singer wrote on Instagram last week, ‘Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.’

He continued:

Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why. People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.

PA Images

As well as her mental health battles, Biles detailed the ‘twisties’ she’s been experiencing recently; a condition where someone’s brain becomes disorientated while a gymnast is preforming a flip or twist, which causes the person to forget how to do the trick.

Twitter-user and former gymnast Catherine Burns described this as ‘terrifying’ and compared it to forgetting how to drive while speeding down the highway.

She wrote, ‘It’s terrifying. You’re moving way too fast, you’re totally lost, you’re trying to THINK but you know you don’t usually have to think to do these manoeuvres, you just feel them and do them.’