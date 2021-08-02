unilad
Advert

Simone Biles Confirmed To Compete In Balance Beam Final

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Aug 2021 09:41
Simone Biles Confirmed To Compete In Balance Beam FinalPA

US gymnast Simone Biles has been confirmed to be competing in the balance beam final.

The news comes after the 24-year-old pulled out of two events last week, citing mental health issues as the reason why.

Advert

While many presumed Biles wouldn’t be returning to this year’s Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed this morning, August 2, that she will be competing tomorrow, August 3.

It wrote on Twitter, ‘We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!’

People have since commented their excitement of Biles making her Olympic return. One person wrote, ‘So happy for Simone that she is able to compete again at these Olympics.’

Advert

Another person said, ‘So proud of Simone […] wishing all the best to every incredible athlete that will be performing tomorrow!’

A third person tweeted, ‘This is the gold medal she’s been saying she wants the most, but I’m hoping she snatches any medal, and most of all, I’m so happy she’s feeling ok enough to compete now.’

In the wake of Biles’ honesty about her mental health struggles, the gymnast has been inundated with support – including by Justin Bieber.

Advert

The Peaches singer wrote on Instagram last week, ‘Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.’

He continued:

Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.

People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.

Simone Biles withdrew from competition to protect her mental health (PA Images)PA Images
Advert

As well as her mental health battles, Biles detailed the ‘twisties’ she’s been experiencing recently; a condition where someone’s brain becomes disorientated while a gymnast is preforming a flip or twist, which causes the person to forget how to do the trick.

Twitter-user and former gymnast Catherine Burns described this as ‘terrifying’ and compared it to forgetting how to drive while speeding down the highway.

She wrote, ‘It’s terrifying. You’re moving way too fast, you’re totally lost, you’re trying to THINK but you know you don’t usually have to think to do these manoeuvres, you just feel them and do them.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy
Sport

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says
News

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’
News

Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes
Music

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst’s New Look Is Getting All The Hot Takes

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Sport, no-article-matching, Olympics, simone biles, Tokyo 2020

 