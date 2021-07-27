Simone Biles Forced Out Of Team Competition At Olympics

PA Images

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastics final after appearing to suffer an injury in the first event.

According to NBC Biles briefly left the arena before returning with her ankle heavily strapped. After speaking with her teammates she was replaced in the second piece of apparatus by Jordan Chiles, and will reportedly not compete further today.

Concerns were first raised after Biles made a rare mistake during her first vault, with American commentators saying they had ‘never once, not once, seen her bail out of a vault like that.’

US Gymnastics have not confirmed the withdrawal and no official reason has been given. Biles is set to compete in all five individual events later this week, but there are now clear doubts over whether she’ll be able to proceed in what is widely expected to be her final Olympics.

Biles had an uncharacteristically shaky qualification round on Sunday, stepping off on her floor routine and vault landing, and only narrowly qualifying for the beam final.

The United States, who went into the games as strong favourites for the team final, are facing a strong challenge from the Russian Olympic Committee and China.

