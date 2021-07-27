unilad
Advert

Simone Biles Forced Out Of Team Competition At Olympics

by : Hannah Smith on : 27 Jul 2021 12:37
Simone Biles Forced Out Of Team Competition At OlympicsPA Images

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastics final after appearing to suffer an injury in the first event.

According to NBC Biles briefly left the arena before returning with her ankle heavily strapped. After speaking with her teammates she was replaced in the second piece of apparatus by Jordan Chiles, and will reportedly not compete further today.

Advert

Concerns were first raised after Biles made a rare mistake during her first vault, with American commentators saying they had ‘never once, not once, seen her bail out of a vault like that.’

US Gymnastics have not confirmed the withdrawal and no official reason has been given. Biles is set to compete in all five individual events later this week, but there are now clear doubts over whether she’ll be able to proceed in what is widely expected to be her final Olympics.

Biles had an uncharacteristically shaky qualification round on Sunday, stepping off on her floor routine and vault landing, and only narrowly qualifying for the beam final.

The United States, who went into the games as strong favourites for the team final, are facing a strong challenge from the Russian Olympic Committee and China.

Advert

More to follow…

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face
News

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews
Life

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday

Families Who Reduce Calorie Intake Set To Be Rewarded In New Government Obesity Scheme
Health

Families Who Reduce Calorie Intake Set To Be Rewarded In New Government Obesity Scheme

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Sport, no-article-matching

 