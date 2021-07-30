Simone Biles Is Explaining ‘Petrifying’ Details Of Her Twisties

PA Images

Simone Biles has taken to Instagram to reveal she is continuing to experience the ‘twisties’ days after she withdrew from two Olympic finals.

In a series of stories, Biles posted now-deleted videos of her practising on the uneven bars with soft landing mats, confirming she’s ‘almost there but not quite’ with some of her skills, while hitting back at those who have claimed she quit on her team.

Advert 10

‘For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit, my mind and my body are simply not in sync,’ she wrote, adding ‘I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got lost so my safety was at risk as well as a team medal.’

@simonebiles/Instagram

In the videos, Biles can be seen practising a 2 1/2 twist, but as she confirms in the captions, she’s still unable to stick the landing and is continuing to deal with the twisties ‘on every event.’

‘It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync,’ she wrote in a reply to a fan’s question, adding in a second answer it was the ‘strangest & weirdest thing’ to experience.

Advert 10

As many gymnasts have pointed out, getting lost in the air can have seriously dangerous consequences, and Biles admitted she got lucky by landing on her feet following her vault at the start of the team final, saying she ‘literally can not tell up from down.’

‘I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault,’ she wrote. ‘If you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air.’

‘It looks like I got shot out of the air,’ Biles added.

Advert 10

Biles did not confirm whether she will return to compete in the individual apparatus finals next week, but revealed that when she’s dealt with the twisties previously it’s taken her around two weeks to recover.

She’s currently using a practice facility with soft landings and says she’s taking the process ‘day by day, turn by turn.’