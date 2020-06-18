Simone Biles Just Pulled Off Gymnastics Move That’s Never Been Done Before PA Images/simone_biles/Twitter

Simone Biles has pulled off a gymnastics move that’s never been done before, and it’s pretty impressive to say the least.

Advert

The four-time Olympic champion took to social media on Tuesday, June 16, to show off the new move, which she totally bossed despite having been seven weeks out of the gym.

Biles successfully executed what’s known as a ‘triple-twisting double back off the balance beam’ and, I’m not sure about you, but I struggle to single-twist out of bed sometimes, never mind this.

Check out the new move here:

Advert

The 23-year-old gymnast casually captioned the video, ‘sometimes I flip and what not’, because, y’know, it’s no biggie she just did something never, ever done before or anything.

The video has so far been liked almost 20,000 times on Twitter, with many of her fans commenting their amazement.

One person said, ‘Girl I know you said you needed to find new ways to fill up the gas tank to push through to get to Tokyo but I NEVER saw this coming’, while someone else called her a ‘superhuman’.

Another fan commented on the fact that Simone has only been back in the gym two weeks and was already able to execute such a move. Most people will be struggling to complete a spin class two weeks back at the gym post-lockdown, so this is a pretty remarkable comeback.

The video is the first of Biles’ training we have seen seen on social media following the news that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be pushed back to next year in light the the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as impressive as the manoeuvre is, I wouldn’t expect Biles to debut it at next year’s Olympics.

Biles PA Images

Advert

At last October’s World Artistic Gymnastics Champions in Stuttgart, Germany, the 25-time world medallist performed a similar move off a balance beam with one fewer twist. Despite its evident difficulty, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) gave it a lower than expected difficulty rating and classed it as ‘too dangerous’.

Simone, who is an artistic gymnast, said at the time that she felt the FIG’s decision was unfair.

She told the Olympic Channel:

They keep asking us to do more difficulty and to give more artistry, give more harder skills. So we do, and then they don’t credit it, and I don’t think that’s fair.

While the FIG is yet to comment on Biles’ most recent move, it seems likely they will deem it too dangerous as well.