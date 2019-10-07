Simone Biles Nails Two Jaw-Dropping Moves That’ll Be Named After Her

PA Images

Simone Biles already has two gymnastic moves named after her but after absolutely nailing two more jaw-dropping routines it looks like she’ll have a couple more to add to the list.

At 22 years old, the US star is known as the greatest gymnast of our time. She made history earlier this year by becoming the first person to ever complete a double-double dismount on the beam, as well as becoming the first female gymnast to land a triple-double.

Biles continued to amaze audiences this weekend at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where she successfully landed a triple-double during her floor exercise routine – a move that involves a stunning double backflip with three twists.

Watch her incredible moves here:

As if that wasn’t enough, the 22-year-old then nailed a double-double dismount on the balance beam – an amazing double backflip with two twists.

Speaking to USA Gymnastics, Biles said she wasn’t actually trying to ‘do great’ but rather simply to ‘do well’.

After her appearance at the event, she commented:

I’m pretty pleased because that’s how I train beam and it finally felt good to go out there and hit a beam routine… because I feel like every time I go up to compete beam I just bomb it. Overall, I still feel like I could do better. My goal going into tonight was to not be great. It wasn’t to do great, it was to do well, and I feel like I accomplished that.

Hear Biles comment on her performance here:

.@Simone_Biles' reaction to qualifying in first position and making every final at #Stuttgart2019 is priceless.😂 Read the full rundown 👉https://t.co/Pnc7x4ZGuN @USAGym pic.twitter.com/Dem0Dq0LIs — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

The official Olympic Channel shared updates of the gymnast’s performance on Twitter, where they announced the triple-double has been named ‘The Biles II’ in honour of Biles’s success.

The double-double on the beam will be named ‘Biles’ after the star, though the sport’s governing body, the Federation of International Gymnastics, has to give its approval before the two names are official, CNN reports.

The TRIPLE DOUBLE or now known as 'The Biles II'. The floor element has officially been named after @Simone_Biles. 👑👑👑#Stuttgart2019.@USAGym pic.twitter.com/QLusB53JP5 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

The two moves will join those already named after her, which include one in the floor exercise and one on the vault. All four moves are among the most difficult elements ever seen in gymnastics, according to the BBC.

Though Biles has performed the double-double dismount and the triple-double before, to have a move named after them a gymnast must successfully complete the element in the World Championships or at the Olympics.

AND ANOTHER ONE! The greatness never ends. The double double beam dismount is now named 'The Biles' after @Simone_Biles performed it during her routine at the World Championships. #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/rPvMy0DxRU — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

Biles and the US Women’s Gymnastics team finished qualifying at the World Championships in first place. The 22-year-old achieved the highest qualifying scores on the floor and beam, while she came second in the vault and seventh in the uneven bars.

Incredible!

