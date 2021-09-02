Simone Biles Says She Hopes ‘Nobody Ever Goes Through’ The Same Things She Has

Over the years, because I’ve been so dominant, everybody [supported] the gymnastics and praised me for what I’ve done in the gym and not really outside [of it.]

Once I took a step back, I obviously was expecting to feel a lot of backlash and embarrassment. But it’s the complete opposite. And that’s the first time I felt human. Besides ‘Simone Biles,’ I was Simone and people kind of respected that.