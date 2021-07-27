Simone Biles Says She’s ‘OK’ After Dropping Out Of Olympic Event

PA

Concerns had been raised about gymnast Simone Biles after she dropped out of an Olympic event, but she insists that she’s ‘OK’.

Biles abruptly left the Olympic arena earlier on today, July 27, and didn’t take part in any other of today’s events.

People begged the question of if the 24-year-old was injured because she made an unusual mistake during her first vault and after finishing, she huddled with her coach. She then left the arena before returning with her ankle wrapped up. Upon returning, Biles withdrew from the gymnastics all-around women’s team final.

US reserve Jordan Chiles stepped in to replace Biles on the beam and joins teammates, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee.

PA Images

While people presumed it was injury-related, a spokesperson from USA gymnastics said that Biles was struggling with a ‘mental issue’.

In an official statement, the USA Gymnastics Twitter account wrote, ‘Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.’

That was all that was said on the matter until Biles herself told a BBC Sport reporter that she was ‘OK’ and ‘just dealing with things internally’.

People wondered if Biles would continue to compete in this year’s Olympics at all, but she confirmed that she will be making a return on Thursday. She said that the internal things she was facing would be ‘fixed out within the next couple of days’, while expressing how proud she was of her teammates.

Biles shared a cryptic social media yesterday, July 26, which may have been her way of addressing her current state of mental health.

She wrote on Instagram, ‘I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard.’

The gymnast added that she was happy that her family was there with her virtually. Biles, and all other athlete’s families, were prohibited from attending the Olympics due to rising COVID cases in Japan. All spectators were banned from attending as a result.

