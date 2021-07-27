Simone Biles Shares The Real Reason Why She Dropped Out Of Team Competition At Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles shocked sports fans across the world when she pulled out of the team gymnastics final of the Tokyo Olympic Games for a reason that was initially thought to be a medical.
Biles is undoubtedly the greatest gymnast of a generation. She won four Olympic Gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games, and many were anticipating a similar showing from the 24-year-old at Tokyo.
The gymnast made a rare mistake during her first vault and after finishing, she huddled with her coach. She then left the arena before returning with her ankle wrapped up. Upon returning, Biles withdrew from the gymnastics women’s team final.
In an official statement, the USA Gymnastics Twitter account wrote, ‘Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.’
Biles has now discussed what happened in regards to the medical issue that led to her withdrawal.
Biles explained:
After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.
I don’t trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it’s getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world. We’re not just athletes. We’re people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back.
Biles added, ‘I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt. I feel like a lot of athletes speaking up has really helped. It’s so big, it’s the Olympic Games. At the end of the day, we don’t want to be carried out of there on a stretcher.’
She concluded, ‘I can’t risk a medal for the team and I need to call it.’ The athlete went on to say that she ‘had the correct people around’ her to allow her to do what was best for her health.
US reserve Jordan Chiles stepped in to replace Biles on the beam and joined teammates Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee.
The Russian team eventually won the Olympic gold and the US claimed silver, while bronze went to Great Britain.
Biles has said she will take part in further events in the games and will return on Thursday.
