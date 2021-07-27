Simone Biles Was The First To Congratulate The Russians On Gold Win Despite Dropping Out

BBC/PA Images

The Russian Olympic Committee women’s gymnastics team has pulled out a surprise victory over the United States at the Olympics, and the first to congratulate them was none other than Simone Biles.

Biles sent shockwaves throughout the gymnastics world and beyond when she withdrew from the team final event following a mistake on the vault early in the competition. USA Gymnastics confirmed that the 24-year-old would sit out the rest of the team final due to unspecified medical reasons, but shortly after leaving the arena to receive treatment, Biles returned to the floor and spent the rest of the event cheering on her teammates from the sidelines.

PA Images

The United States’ chances were hugely damaged by the legendary gymnast’s withdrawal, paving the way for the Russian gymnasts to win their first gold in more than 25 years.

Despite the disappointment of having to withdraw, Biles showed her class by being the first person over to congratulate the Russian women, and also beckoned the rest of the US team over to join her.

Biles is set to compete for five further individual medals, including the individual all-around final, however, USA Gymnastics say that further assessments will be carried out ‘daily’ to confirm whether she will be able to participate as planned.

In an interview with the BBC following the competition Biles confirmed that she was ‘OK,’ adding that she was ‘dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next few days.’ When asked if she’d be competing on Thursday, she responded emphatically: ‘yes.’