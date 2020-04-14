Simone Biles Wins Handstand Challenge By Taking Off Trousers With Her Feet

Over the past few weeks, celebrities and normies alike have been trying the handstand challenge. However, US gymnastic champion Simone Biles has upped the ante.

Everyone is trying to find ways to best amuse themselves in self-isolation. For some, it’s throwing themselves into work. Others may binge their long-gestating watch-list on Netflix. Alas, some feel the need to make me feel grossly inadequate by taking part in the handstand challenge.

The viral trend has reeled in the likes of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal. But Biles, regarded as one of the finest gymnasts in history, has elevated it to another level.

Simone Biles File Photo PA Images

In a minute-long clip posted to her social media, the 23-year-old leaps into a free-standing handstand, without the assistance of leaning against the wall (as seen in all other iterations).

The aim of the trend is, usually, to put on a t-shirt while performing a handstand, with your feet up against the wall. As if that wasn’t difficult enough (seriously, it’s f*cking hard), the world’s best gymnast felt the need to go one step further.

As she maintains impressive balance, Biles then proceeds to take of her trousers using only her feet while somehow never plummeting to the ground – it’s an absolutely extraordinary sight.

Simone Biles Handstand Challenge 2 Simone Biles/Instagram

Since being posted across all her social media, it’s made a huge impression with her fans. On Twitter alone, the video has amassed more than 12.1 million views, as well as 309,000 likes and 35,000 retweets.

Plenty of budding gymnasts have taken it upon themselves to try out Biles’ version of the challenge – and, amazingly, they’re succeeding. A quick scroll through the replies to the original video, and you’ll see a host of talented people taking their trousers off during a handstand.

Ryan Reynolds refused to take part when Holland nominated him. Upon seeing Biles’ attempt, he’s even less likely to give it a try, replying to her: ‘No.’ Others have pointed out their struggles trying to get their trousers off outside the context of a mad challenge, with Chrissy Teigen writing: ‘Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.’

Biles won four gold medals and a silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Before the outbreak saw this year’s games in Tokyo postponed, she told USA Today she’d been ‘mentally… kind of emptying my gas tank. I was ready to go in three months and ready to be done. That’s what I was striving for.’

However, like most folks, Biles is staying at home. ‘Now, we literally have to sit at home. I don’t really know who I am as a person, besides an athlete,’ she said. Well, if there’s one way to pass the time, it’s whipping your trousers off with your feet – that’s my day sorted.