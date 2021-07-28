Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final At Olympics

PA Images

US gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles is considered one of the best gymnasts of all time, having earlier won four gold medals at Rio 2016. Many expected a similar, if not larger haul at this year’s games, but she exited the team final yesterday, July 27, due to mental health concerns.

USA Gymnastics has now confirmed she won’t compete in the final individual all-around competition, in order to prioritise looking after herself.

‘After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,’ the statement reads, adding that Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to ‘determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.’

Jade Carey, ‘who had the ninth highest score in the qualifications’, will compete in Biles’ place in the all-around. ‘We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,’ the statement adds.

Simone’s initial exit came after a rare mistake during her first vault. ‘After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do,’ she said.