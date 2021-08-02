Snoop Dogg Says Equestrian Horse Is ‘Gangsta As A Motherf*cker’

NBC

A video series with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg has gone viral as the rapper analyses equestrian sports at the Olympics.

Snoop Dogg is not only famous for his music but his recognisable personality. During an analysis of an equestrian event on Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, Snoop’s outrageous commentary had people in stitches.

The video begins with Snoop commenting that he likes the sport before he gets more animated and claims the horse is ‘crip walking.’

Check out the funny footage:

As he becomes more excited, the artist says ‘Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That’s gangsta as a motherf***er.’ Snoop went on to add, ‘Aw man, this horse is off the chain! I gotta get this motherf***er in a video!’

Safe to say, plenty of fans loved his reaction. One person wrote ‘Absolutely lost it!!! We need Snoop and Kevin to do this for all sports!!! Pleeeeeeasssse!’ while another added ‘hey let Kevin Had and Snoop Dogg do commentary on the horses in the olympics and brooooo that s**t had me crying.’

After Hart recovered from his laughing, the comedian had plenty to say. Hart directed his attention to the lack of medals the horses involved got, noting that the medal goes to the person on the horse before saying it ‘should be changed.’

Hart went on to say:

I demand for a horse to get the respect that they deserve, have the same bragging rights as the jockey. You start to hang a medal on these horses necks, so when they get around the other horses and [nays] show the other horses.

Evidently, Hart and Snoop Dogg are passionate about equestrian sports.