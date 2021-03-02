unilad
Soulja Boy And Randy Orton Are In A Furious Twitter Spat Over Whether Wrestling Is Fake

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Mar 2021 10:15
Soulja Boy and Randy Orton have become embroiled in a furious Twitter spat over whether or not wrestling is fake.

Things kicked off when the Crank That rapper tweeted, ‘Rap game faker than WWE’. Needless to say, WWE wrestlers and fans weren’t too happy about this, with some coming forward to challenge him to an offline fight.

However, none were quite as peeved as the 14 times WWE world champion Orton, who launched into a ferocious tirade as he defended his craft, referring to Soulja Boy dismissively as a ‘b*tch ass’.

Orton wrote:

Fake? Dare this pr*ck to step up. He don’t like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b*tch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Ain’t nuthin but a b*tch ass…

Soulja Boy then hit back with similar gusto, writing:

Do u know who the f*ck I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????

By this stage, the gloves were well and truly off, and Orton didn’t hold back with his next retort:

Crank That came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? F*ck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya.

However, Soulja Boy did not back down, sticking by his original assertion that WWE is indeed ‘fake’:

If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World.

Refusing to go down without a fight, Orton hit back:

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up.

The last message in the spat came from Soulja Boy, who wrote:

Cap wrestler. If u really want big draco to pull up say less.

Of course, casual onlookers could see both sides of this heated exchange. Although the events in wrestling are indeed staged for entertainment purposes, this doesn’t diminish the skill and athleticism needed to make it in the WWE.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

