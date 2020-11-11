unilad
Spanish Golfer Hits Unbelievable Hole-In-One By Skimming It Across Water

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Nov 2020 10:50
The Masters/Twitter

Remember the days when you’d go down to the river with your mates and attempt to skim rocks? Well, one Spanish golfer has taken ‘skimming’ to a whole new level, delivering an unbelievable hole-in-one at the same time.

Jon Rahm left people in awe when he seamlessly skimmed the ball across a pond during a practice session in Augusta ahead of the Masters this week.

The deliciously satisfying shot has impressed golf fans and non-golf fans in equal measures, and it just so happened to be delivered on the sportsman’s 26th birthday.

Check it out here:

Seriously, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a rock skim that well over a pond, let alone a golf ball, which then curves perfectly into the pin.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been taking to Twitter to congratulate the world’s number 2 golfer for his perfect shot.

‘Did Jon Rahm just hit the greatest shot/play in the history of all sports? Yes, yes he did,’ one fan tweeted.

A second added:

I’ve watched thousands of hours of golf in my life. I’ve NEVER seen something like this. All it needs is a Bill Murray ‘It’s in the hole!’

I mean, I know next to nothing about golf, but even I feel like that was a little piece of magic.

The Masters is set to tee off tomorrow, November 12, until Sunday, November 15, in Augusta in Georgia, US. If he is victorious in the competition, Rahm will become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

