Spectator Who Caused Horror Crash At Tour De France Ordered To Go To Court

FloBikes/YouTube/PA

The spectator responsible for the Tour de France’s biggest crash will appear in court later this year.

On June 26, the unnamed woman was holding a sign for her grandparents to see on TV, without paying attention to the oncoming cyclists. It clipped Tony Martin, causing him and a tide of others to hit the deck, with broken ribs, punctured lungs, fractures and other injuries.

Amid the furious response from sports officials, fans and viewers around the world, the 31-year-old has been ordered to appear in court in October.

After fleeing the scene, she was eventually arrested on Wednesday, June 30, facing charges of ‘endangering others through a manifestly deliberate violation of a duty of prudence or safety’ and, as a result, ‘involuntarily causing injuries that lead to an inability to work for up to three months.’

In a press conference following her arrest, police said she was ‘ashamed, fearful’ and feeling ‘distressed by the repercussions in the media.’ She’s reportedly aware of the ‘stupidity’ of her actions, but wanted to ‘digest the event’ before surrendering to police, who say she’s ‘psychologically fragile’ and ‘taking the episode very badly.’

Camille Miansoni, public prosecutor for Brest, said any action taken against the spectator ‘would be proportionate to the seriousness of the case and the personality of the perpetrator,’ road.cc reports.

Tour de France organisers originally vowed to sue the woman, with deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault saying: ‘We are suing this woman who behaved so badly… we are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone,’ as per AFP.

The lawsuit has since been dropped. ‘This story has been blown out of proportion but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race. If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don’t cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders – they’re the ones worthy of live TV,’ director Christian Prudhomme said.

Two riders have abandoned the Tour as a result of the crash: Jasha Sutterlin and Marc Soler, the latter of whom is considering his own legal action against the spectator. ‘I don’t know what to do, I’m thinking of taking the spectator to court, because that’s an entire Tour canned and I feel very angry,’ he said.

While the woman is facing a fine of up to €1,500, Soler’s complaint could see this increased to €15,000 with possible jail time.