Sports Commentator Shares Everything He Hears Through Headphones During Game

You’d have thought sports commentary is pretty straightforward, but it turns out there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes then you’d think.

Journalist and sports commentator Nick Mullins shared a snippet of what he hears while working, and you’ve got to hand it to him – it’s impressive he can even hear himself think.

Mullins covers BT Sport‘s Premiership Rugby at weekends, keeping audiences up to date on all the games’ events.

Sports Commentator Shares Everything He Hears Through Headphones During Game PA images

While Mullins is a commentary veteran, having covered rugby since the 1990s, it must be difficult to concentrate on what you’re saying with so much going on in your ear.

In the clip, you hear the production assistant continuously counting down in an extremely monotone voice (which I’m sure she doesn’t actually sound like when talking to her normally).

Mullins shared the tweet on Sunday, March 1, and it has since received almost 16,000 likes and more than 2,500 retweets.



The tweet read:

Thought you’d be interested to hear what we hear in our headphones during a game. The voices belong to match director Steve & production assistant Sara. When the match kicks off we also get the producer, our statistician Adrian & the referee ⁦

Many people have dubbed the clip ‘fascinating’, and empathised with how difficult the job could be.

One person replied to the tweet:

Thanks Nick. Fascinating insight into what seems like an incredible challenge of commentating on a live game. No idea how you filter and process all of that while still sounding so smooth and controlled in your comms. Ever more respect for you and those in your craft.

Well, there you have it – turns out sports commentary isn’t actually that easy, peeps.