Stormzy Attended A Random Fan’s House Party After England Euros Win

PA Images/@flipzdattm/Snapchat

Stormzy descended upon a random fan’s house party to celebrate England’s recent win at the Euros.

The Three Lions beat the Germans 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane’s goals taking England through to the quarter-final this Saturday, July 3, to face Ukraine.

Advert 10

While it’s been five years since England beat Germany, it’s also another step closer to something the team haven’t seen in nearly 55 years: a major tournament final. It’s safe to say, chants of ‘football’s coming home’ could be heard far and wide. As for Stormzy, he marked the occasion by popping up at a fan’s after-party.

Loading…

Sporting a Grealish #7 shirt, Stormzy was filmed celebrating with fans after seemingly promising to go to a fan’s house if England won the game. While enjoying a couple of drinks, they can all be seen jumping and singing Three Lions.

Posted by Flipz Dettm on Snapchat, the caption read, ‘Stormz promised some random guy if England win we gotta go to his house for the after party & now we’re here drinking beer smh [sic].’

Advert 10

The clip has been viewed more than 90,000 times on Twitter. ‘Stormzy promised some guys at Boxpark that if England won, he would go round to their house for a coupla cans and he stuck to his word! We love to see it,’ one user wrote.

‘Stormzy is the ideal famous person. Remains low key and casual for 95% of the time and then pops up in random places and makes people’s day. Iconic. Nothing but good vibes,’ Metro‘s Elle Rudd wrote.

Advert 10

In other footage from the evening, Stormzy watched the match with fans at BOXPARK Croydon, eventually erupting into joyous chaos when England emerged victorious.