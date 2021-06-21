unilad
Advert

Streaker At Major Golf Tournament Runs Riot On Final Day Before Getting Wiped Out By Security

by : Hannah Smith on : 21 Jun 2021 11:38
Streaker At Golf Tournament Runs Riot On Course Before Getting Wiped Out By Security@JPS5272/Twitter

A streaker at the US Open who disrupted the tournament wrapped in a Pride flag has been declared ‘the best streaker golf has ever seen.’

The man, believed to be a YouTuber called Connor Murphy, invaded the fairway at Torrey Pines, where the major tournament was held over the weekend, and put on one hell of a show for the watching spectators.

Advert

Dressed in a pair of shorts, a pink vest top, a rainbow pride flag and a golf visor, Murphy ran on to the 13th hole, where defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was teeing up, and managed to evade security for almost a full minute.

Loading…

During that time, Murphy showed off some dance moves, and even brought his own golf club and balls along with him to take a few shots while bouncers scrambled to get him off the course.

After flinging his golf club away, the streaker then dodged a couple of attempted tackles from security guards, and managed to run halfway down the fairway before being intercepted by a guard on a golf buggy, who launched himself at Murphy and finally managed to bundle him to the ground.

Advert
US Open streaker detained by security (@PeterBray/Twitter)@PeterBray/Twitter

Viewers watching at home were initially none the wiser to what was going on, with the broadcast feed cutting away from the hole to avoid showing the streaker, but footage quickly made its way onto social media, where fans and pundits were quick to give him the respect he deserved.

‘The best streaker golf has really ever seen. Clubs in hand, hit a few shots,’ Golf writer Sean Zak tweeted, while another person wrote, ‘The US open streaker has a decent swing!’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Stephen King Has Triskaidekaphobia
Film and TV

Stephen King Has Triskaidekaphobia

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors
Technology

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Has Serious Warning For Crypto Investors

Wild Brown Bear Enters Military Camp And Wounds Four Before Being Shot
News

Wild Brown Bear Enters Military Camp And Wounds Four Before Being Shot

Man Forced To Spend 24 Hours Inside A Waffle House After Losing Fantasy Football League
Sport

Man Forced To Spend 24 Hours Inside A Waffle House After Losing Fantasy Football League

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Sport, golf, Now

Credits

@JPS5272/Twitter

  1. @JPS5272/Twitter

    US Open streaker/rogue golfer #USOpen

 