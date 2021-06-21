Streaker At Major Golf Tournament Runs Riot On Final Day Before Getting Wiped Out By Security

@JPS5272/Twitter

A streaker at the US Open who disrupted the tournament wrapped in a Pride flag has been declared ‘the best streaker golf has ever seen.’

The man, believed to be a YouTuber called Connor Murphy, invaded the fairway at Torrey Pines, where the major tournament was held over the weekend, and put on one hell of a show for the watching spectators.

Dressed in a pair of shorts, a pink vest top, a rainbow pride flag and a golf visor, Murphy ran on to the 13th hole, where defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was teeing up, and managed to evade security for almost a full minute.

During that time, Murphy showed off some dance moves, and even brought his own golf club and balls along with him to take a few shots while bouncers scrambled to get him off the course.

After flinging his golf club away, the streaker then dodged a couple of attempted tackles from security guards, and managed to run halfway down the fairway before being intercepted by a guard on a golf buggy, who launched himself at Murphy and finally managed to bundle him to the ground.

Viewers watching at home were initially none the wiser to what was going on, with the broadcast feed cutting away from the hole to avoid showing the streaker, but footage quickly made its way onto social media, where fans and pundits were quick to give him the respect he deserved.

‘The best streaker golf has really ever seen. Clubs in hand, hit a few shots,’ Golf writer Sean Zak tweeted, while another person wrote, ‘The US open streaker has a decent swing!’