Super Bowl Makes History With First Ever Female Official PA Images

NFL official Sarah Thomas will make history with this year’s Super Bowl, as she is the first woman to be selected to be part of the officiating crew.

The National Football League announced yesterday, January 19, that Thomas will be one of eight officials tasked with judging Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7.

Thomas is no stranger to breaking barriers, having been made the first permanent female NFL official in 2015 and the first female to officiate an NFL playoff game in 2019.

Sarah Thomas PA Images

During the Super Bowl, Thomas will work alongside referee Carl Cheffers, as well as Fred Bryan, Rusty Baynes, James Coleman, Eugene Hall, Dino Paganelli and Mike Wimmer, making up a crew that has a collective 88 years of NFL officiating experience and 77 combined playoff game assignments, including some past Super Bowls.

Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, commented on Thomas’s inclusion in a statement about the crew, saying, ‘Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.’

He continued:

Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.

Vincent described the crew as ‘the best of the best’, stating, ‘Their body of work over the course of a 17-game season has earned them the honor of officiating the biggest game on the world’s biggest stage.’

Thomas first got involved with football officiating after accompanying her brother to a Gulf Coast Football Officials Association meeting in 1996.

Discussing her career with ABC’s Good Morning America in 2013, she said:

I got involved in officiating football because I was intrigued when these guys took it seriously. But then I was more challenged at, ‘Hey, I really don’t know the game of football,’ and, being a competitor, I really wanted to see, ‘Hey, what’s in store with this?’

Referee Cheffers will lead Thomas and the rest of the crew in the Super Bowl, drawing on experience as a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL. Cheffers was promoted to referee in 2008 and has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017.

With less than three weeks to go until the big game, contenders to play in the Super Bowl include the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers. The game will take place at The Raymond James Stadium, where The Weeknd will perform during the highly-regarded half-time show.