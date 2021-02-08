Super Bowl Viewers Baffled By 25,000 Fans Filling Stadium In Middle Of Pandemic PA Images

25,000 filled Raymond James Stadium, Florida, to watch the Super Bowl despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event took place yesterday, February 7, which saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win 31-9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While many sporting events are still only slowly reintroducing spectators to its games, the Super Bowl allowed 25,000 fans into Tampa Bay’s stadium to watch the game live.

According to Yahoo! News, 7,500 of attendees were healthcare workers who have already received the COVID vaccine.

In addition to the 25,000 people, there were 30,000 cardboard cut-outs of people ‘watching’ the game, but people are still saying there were way too many people in attendance at last night’s game.

Chvrches band member Martin Doherty sarcastically wrote on Twitter, ‘authorities: don’t have superbowl parties. superbowl: 25000 fans in the stadium is fine.’

Another Super Bowl viewer wrote, ‘also still wondering how they got away with having 25000 people at the super bowl in the middle of a f*cking pandemic. this shit is never going to end,’ while another Twitter-user wrote, ‘Grandma can’t come over for Thanksgiving but 25000 Floridians can attend the Super Bowl ok cool.’

Meanwhile, another period dubbed it ironic that a moments silence was held for COVID victims while 25,000 people were all crammed into one stadium.

Someone else branded Super Bowl organisers as ‘irresponsible’ for hosting that many people during a pandemic.

They wrote:

I’m excited for the Super Bowl. Letting 25000 people into that stadium is absolutely irresponsible, and I will hate each time the commentators refer to how great it is to have people in the stands. It will be great when this pandemic is over. Today, not so much.

Another Twitter-user pointed out how badly the pandemic as hit Florida, yet 25,000 people flocked there to watch the game. They tweeted, ‘Man 25000 people allowed in the stadium for #SuperBowl and yet the state of Florida has twice the amount of covid-19 cases then all of canada.’

Someone else said, ‘Just found out only 7500 of the 25000 super bowl attendees were vaccinated/healthcare workers… super bowl but remove the bowl and add spreader Woozy face (and in FLORIDA of all places)’.

Many other people have gone on to call it the ‘Super Spreader’ as well.

The large audience aside, the game itself was described as ‘boringly normal’ by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication wrote, ‘What was supposed to be a Super Bowl unlike any other ended up the exact same way as seven of the past 19 Super Bowls — namely with Tom Brady holding the trophy and everybody else complaining about Tom Brady.’

The NFL is yet to comment on the ongoing complaints surrounding the thousands of attendees at last night’s game.