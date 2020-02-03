Super Bowl Winner Celebrates By Paying For The Adoptions Of All The Dogs In Shelter
Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi has celebrated his Super Bowl triumph in a truly beautiful way, paying for adoptions at a Kansas based dog sheltering service.
KC Pet Project announced the lovely news via Facebook, revealing the 23-year-old defensive tackle player had covered the adoption fees for every single adoptable dog at each of their locations.
Nnadi and his teammates pulled off a remarkable victory against the San Francisco 49ers, winning 31-20 in what was to be to be their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
Revealing Nnadi’s kindness on Facebook, a representative for the KC Pet Project wrote the following post:
KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!
We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.
Nnadi, who has two dogs of his own, first announced a partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Derrick Nnadi Foundation in September.
With each Chiefs triumph during the season, Nnadi pledged to pay the adoption fees for a dog waiting at the shelter for a home. And his compassion has worked wonders.
Speaking with CBS News, KC Pet Project revealed each of the dogs funded by Nnadi throughout the season have since found their forever homes:
Thanks to his incredible support following this win, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.
We’ve had an average of 20 new dogs coming into our shelter every day recently so this comes at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes.
A massive well done to Derrick Nnadi, both for his Super Bowl victory and for being a genuinely caring animal lover.
You can check out the sweet dogs currently available for adoption through the KC Pet Project here
