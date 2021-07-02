Swiss Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Tracked Down And Offered Tickets To The Switzerland Quarter Final

ITV/lucaloutenbach/instragram

A football fan who was caught on camera going through a range of emotions as Switzerland beat France has been given tickets to the quarter-final game.

There’s nothing quite like the stakes of knockout competitions. During the round of 16 game between France and Switzerland, Luca Loutenbach showed the full range of emotions that can be evoked by football.

The Swiss fan went from desperately looking to the skies when France took the lead, to taking his shirt off and screaming when Switzerland equalised.

On the back of his viral reaction, MARCA has reported that Loutenbach has been offered a free Business Class round trip by Swiss Air to St Petersburg for the quarter-final, as well as tickets to the game. Loutenbach will also receive freebies from Red Bull and a holiday courtesy of the Swiss Tourist Office.

There are also reports that the Federal Office of Public Health wants to make the image of the football fan part of its Covid vaccination campaign.

Despite going viral, Loutenbach had no idea about what was going on until after the game. The fan told The Blizzard about his experience of the game and explained, ‘I tried to take my shirt off during the goal but my glasses were blocking it a bit so I removed it a few seconds after.’ After this, Loutenbach noted that he felt pretty emotional.

Loutenbach described it as ‘the best moment ever’, and it is clear people around the world and big brands have connected with his reaction to his team winning.