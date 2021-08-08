Team GB Match London 2012 Olympics Medal Haul

PA Images

Team GB have equalled their most successful Olympics performance in modern history after winning 65 medals over the course of Tokyo 2020.

The delayed Games saw Great Britain match their London 2012 benchmark, falling just two shy of their all-time record in Rio 2016. The haul makes this Olympics their second most successful overseas Olympics and has seen them finish fourth overall in the medal table behind the powerhouses of China and the United States as well as host Japan.

While Britain won fewer golds than in London or Rio – taking 22 compared to 27 in 2016 and 29 in 2012 – they achieved medals in a far larger spread of events, with athletes from Team GB making the podium in 23 different sports. The performance also far exceeded predictions for GB’s achievements at this games, with sports analysts Gracenote having told the BBC they projected just 52 medals, including 14 golds.

Following a disastrous Olympics in 1996, when Great Britain won just a single gold medal and finished below North Korea in the final table, the 21st century has seen growing success for Team GB at the Olympics as the country continues to punch above its weight, beating the likes of Russia and Australia in the medal tables. While according to the BBC 2020 actually marks GB’s lowest finish in the table since 2008, it does continue a top 4 streak dating back to Beijing 13 years ago.

Britain’s Tokyo tally also reportedly marks the first time that any country has continued to match or exceed their medal total following a home Games.

Team GB’s first medal was won by Judoka Chelsie Giles, who claimed bronze in the women’s -52kg category on day two of the Olympics. Its final two medals were achieved on the last day of the Games, with boxer Lauren Price taking gold in the women’s middleweight final and Jason Kenny streaking away to win the men’s keirin in the track cycling, making him the most successful British Olympian in modern history.