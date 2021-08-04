unilad
Team GB’s Youngest-Ever Olympian Wins Britain’s First Skateboarding Medal

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Aug 2021 08:11
Team GB's Youngest-Ever Olympian Wins Britain's First Skateboarding MedalGetty

13-year-old Sky Brown has become Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist.

The skateboarder took home bronze in the the women’s park skateboarding final this morning, August 4, marking the first-ever skateboarding medal for Team GB.

Not only is she now the youngest Team GB medallist, Brown has also broken Margery Hinton’s 93-year-old record of being the youngest person to represent the national team at an Olympic Games.

Hilton was 13 years and 44 days old when she took part in the Amsterdam Games of 1928, while Brown is 13 years and 28 days.

Sky Brown wins bronze (PA)PA Images

Brown fell over in her first two final routines, but was able to recover in her third attempt and jumped above Japanese skateboarder Misugu Okamoto into bronze medal position.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold with a best score of 60.09, while 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki, also from Japan, claimed silver with 59.04.

Brown’s overall score was 56.47.

Speaking to BBC Sport after bagging her bronze medal, Brown said:

It was a super sick final. All the girls were ripping it, it was insane.

This is incredible – it feels unreal! I’m so happy to be here – I’m blessed.

‘I was definitely bumped. I fell twice, that made the last run feel even better,’ she added.

Kokona Hiraki (l-r) from Japan with silver medal next to Sakura Yosozumi from Japan with gold medal and Sky Brown from Great Britain with bronze (PA)PA Images

The sport was full of young Olympians, with the average age of the eight finalists being just 17 years old.

Tokyo 2020 is the first time skateboarding has been an event at the Olympics.

The finalists took part in today’s event in extremely warm conditions. According to Mail Online, today marks the hottest day of the Tokyo Olympics so far, with the Ariake Urban Sports Parks seeing highs of 33°C, and 90% humidity.

Brown’s final routine included an impressive ‘frontside 540’, the teenager’s signature move that involves one and a half spins.

Sky Brown competes in skateboarding final (PA)PA Images

Ed Leigh, BBC’s skateboarding commentator, said of the 13-year-old while she was competing, ‘You’ve got Sky Brown coming out at 13, showing the pressure and composure of a 50-year-old. Having that mental resilience to fall not once, but twice, and then to go in on your third run and try it again. The fact she’s 13 and has been able to do that is nothing short of incredible. It’s unbelievable, it’s so brilliant and just incredible stories across the board.’

‘I hate to say this but I’m going to say it anyway. Skateboarding has won. It has come to these Olympics and both the street and park disciplines have been brilliant,’ he continued.

Congratulations, Sky!

Topics: Sport, Now, Olympics, Skateboarding, Tokyo 2020

